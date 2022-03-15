Broncos Signing TE Eric Tomlinson To One-Year Deal

According to Mike Klis, the Broncos have agreed to terms on a one-year deal with TE Eric Tomlinson on Tuesday.

Tomlinson, 29, originally signed on with the Eagles in 2015 as an undrafted free agent out of UTEP. He was unfortunately among their final roster cuts, but later signed a future/reserve deal with the Texans.

Since then, Tomlinson has played for a number of teams including the Jets, Giants, and Patriots before catching on with the Raiders to close out 2019. He returned to the Giants last March and was on and off of the Ravens’ practice squad throughout 2020 and re-signed to a one-year deal last offseason.

For his career, Tomlinson has appeared in 58 games and caught 18 passes for 201 yards receiving and one touchdown over the course of five seasons.