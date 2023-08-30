Broncos Signing WR Phillip Dorsett

Jeremy Fowler reports that free agent WR Phillip Dorsett plans to sign with the Broncos and reunite with QB Russell Wilson.

Dorsett, 30, is a former first-round pick by the Colts in the 2015 NFL Draft. The Patriots acquired him from the Colts in exchange for QB Jacoby Brissett.

He re-signed with New England on a one-year deal after his rookie contract expired in 2019. The Seahawks later signed Dorsett to a one-year contract last year but missed the entire season with a foot injury.

Dorsett had signed a one-year, $1.1 million deal with the Jaguars in 2021, but was released coming out of the preseason and later signed to Jacksonville’s practice squad. The Jaguars released him and he later signed on to the Seahawks’ practice squad.

Seattle released Dorsett and he caught on with the Texans for the 2022 season. He signed with the Raiders back in March but was among their final roster cuts yesterday.

In 2022, Dorsett appeared in 15 games for the Texans and caught 20 passes for 257 yards and one touchdown.