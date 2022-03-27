Broncos Still Open To Re-Signing RB Melvin Gordon & S Kareem Jackson

Broncos GM George Paton on Sunday said the team has left the door open to bringing back both RB Melvin Gordon and S Kareem Jackson.

“We’ve spoken to both their agents,” Paton said per Andrew Mason. “It’s ongoing. We’d love to bring everyone back, but we just can’t do it. We’re still talking with those two — really good players.”

Both players are still available as the NFL enters the third week of free agency, which probably indicates Gordon and Jackson haven’t gotten the money or interest they may have expected.

Jackson is older but the Broncos held onto him despite interest at the trade deadline. Gordon has expressed an interest in coming back to the Broncos even if it means sharing carries.

“I have been wanting to come back. I would love to win championship in Denver. I made a lot of great relationships with the guys. I feel like we have a really good team. To leave a talented team and go somewhere else would suck,” said Gordon, via Troy Renck of ABC Denver. “It’s a job unfinished, and we need to finish the job. I would love to stay. I talked with George. We spoke on it. He told me he thinks highly of me. I really like the way he runs things and does things.”

Paton said previously he thinks Gordon and 2021 second-round RB Javonte Williams “helped each other” last season and has had “really good discussions” with Gordon about returning.

“They helped each other. Melvin was a total pro with Javonte, and I know Javonte appreciated that relationship. I’ve had really good discussions with Melvin. We’d like to have him back. We still think he’s a really good back,” Paton said. “I think you need two or three runners in this league. They’re going to get nicked. It’s a tough position.”

Gordon, 27, is a former first-round pick out of Wisconsin by the Chargers in the 2015 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year $10.669 million rookie contract that was fully guaranteed and made a base salary of $1,889,967 for the 2018 season.

The Chargers picked up Gordon’s fifth-year option worth $5,605,000 for the 2019 season. He signed a two-year, $16 million deal in free agency with the Broncos in 2020.

In 2021, Gordon appeared in 16 games for the Broncos and rushed for 918 yards on 203 carries (4.5 YPC) and eight touchdowns to go along with 28 receptions on 38 targets for 213 yards receiving and two additional touchdowns.

Jackson, 33, is a former first-round pick of the Texans back in 2010. He played out the final year of his four-year, $34 million contract before agreeing to a three-year, $33 million contract with the Broncos in 2019.

Denver declined Jackson’s option for the 2021 season but elected to bring him back on a one-year, $5 million deal after he explored his options on the market.

In 2021, Jackson appeared in 15 games for the Broncos and recorded 88 total tackles, one sack, one interception and two passes defended.