Browns Announce 10 Futures Signings

The Cleveland Browns announced they have signed 10 players to futures deals for the 2023 season.

The full list includes:

WR Daylen Baldwin S Bubba Bolden WR Mike Harley LB Storey Jackson DE Sam Kamara RB John Kelly Jr. TE Zaire Mitchell-Paden DT Roderick Perry II WR Marquez Stevenson T Tyrone Wheatley

Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp.

Stevenson, 24, was drafted by the Bills in the sixth round out of Houston in the 2021 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year deal worth $3.65 million with a $172,540 signing bonus.

The Bills released him during the second year of that deal and he had a brief stint on the practice squad. He caught on with the Browns practice squad in December.

In 2021, Stevenson appeared in five games for the Bills but was not targeted on offense. He added 165 kickoff return yards and 132 punt return yards on special teams.

During his four-year college career, Stevenson recorded 147 receptions for 2,269 yards (15.4 YPC) and 22 touchdowns. He also rushed 26 times for 231 yards and two touchdowns in 32 games.