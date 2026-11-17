The Cleveland Browns announced they have claimed DE Jamree Kromah off waivers from the Dolphins.

The Browns waived TE Carsen Ryan in a corresponding move.

Kromah, 26, started his career at Rutgers before transferring to James Madison. He signed with the Bears as an undrafted free agent following the 2024 NFL Draft.

Chicago cut him coming out of the preseason and signed him to the practice squad. However, he was signed away by the Patriots to their active roster. After being cut again, he returned to the Bears’ practice squad and signed a futures contract for the 2025 season.

He spent the 2025 season on the practice squad and re-signed to a futures deal after the season. Chicago waived him in October and he was claimed by the Dolphins before being cut earlier this week.

In 2026, Kromah has appeared in four games for the Bears and Dolphins and recorded three total tackles including a tackle for loss.