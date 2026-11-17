The Cleveland Browns released DT Elijah Chatman from injured reserve, per the NFL’s Official Transaction Wire.

Chatman, 25, played five years at SMU and started four. He was a three-time All-AAC selection, twice as a second-team selection and one first-team. He signed with the Giants as an undrafted free agent in May of last year.

He wound up cracking New York’s active roster as a rookie but was among their final roster cuts in August of last year and bounced on and off their practice squad.

The Giants waived Chatman in May this offseason and he was claimed by the Browns before being waived with an injury designation after camp.

In 2025, Chatman appeared in five games for the Giants and recorded three tackles.