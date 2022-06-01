Browns Officially Signing TE David Njoku

The Cleveland Browns officially announced on Wednesday that they have signed TE David Njoku to a four-year, $56.75 million extension.

Njoku will receive $28 million guaranteed at signing, with GM Andrew Berry saying the following during his press conference:

“We are pleased to secure David Njoku’s presence in Cleveland with this extension,” Berry said, via Nate Ulrich of the Akron Beacon Journal. “David’s multi-faceted skill set in both the run and pass game is a key component of our offensive system. His ability to generate explosive plays with his athleticism, speed and run-after-catch ability along with his productivity as a blocker on the line of scrimmage is a difficult combination to find in a single player. We’ve seen David grow throughout his time here and are excited to see his best football over the next several seasons.”

The Browns placed the franchise tag on him earlier this offseason which is worth $10.9 million fully guaranteed. Njoku had not attended OTAs as negotiations took place.

Njoku, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Browns back in 2017 out of Miami. He signed a four-year, $9.5 million contract with the Browns.

The Browns picked up Njoku’s fifth-year option in April of last year for roughly $6 million for the 2021 season. He was set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when the Browns franchise-tagged him.

In 2021, Njoku appeared in 16 games for the Browns and caught 36 of 53 targets for 475 yards receiving and four touchdowns.