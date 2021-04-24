Browns Open To Re-Signing Sheldon Richardson

On Friday, Browns GM Andrew Berry told reporters that re-signing DT Sheldon Richardson is “certainly possible” before adding that it has to be “the right fit.”

“I think it is certainly possible,” Berry said, via Pro Football Talk. “Obviously, it is something that has to work for all parties involved, but we like Sheldon. He was a productive member of our team and a big part of our success last year. If that ends up being the right fit, that alignment is certainly something we would welcome.”

“Obviously, it was a cap-related move from our perspective, but obviously Sheldon did a lot of good things for us — a good guy, a good player,” Berry explained. “Those decisions are always very difficult.”

Even so, Berry mentioned that they do like their current depth at defensive tackle.

“We feel good about it,” Berry said. “We feel good about the guys who we currently have the roster with Andrew Billings and Malik Jackson and obviously, Jordan Elliott going into his second year. Like all positions across the draft, there are a number of good, young prospects who are going to come into the league. All of that being said, Sheldon is a big loss. He was a big part of what we did last year. He had a really strong presence in our locker room, and we are very thankful for all of the contributions he had. Those are big shoes to fill for sure.”

Richardson, 30, is a former first-round pick of the Jets back in 2013. He played out the final year of his four-year, $10.054 million rookie contract but the Jets elected to pick up his fifth-year option.

From there, the Jets traded Richardson to the Seahawks for WR Jermaine Kearse and 2018 second-round pick. However, Richardson played out his contract and later signed a one-year contract with the Vikings.

The Browns signed Richardson to a three-year, $36 million contract in 2019 before releasing him a few weeks ago.

In 2020, Richardson appeared in all 16 games for the Browns and recorded 64 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble and three pass deflections.

