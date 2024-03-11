Browns Re-Signing DT Maurice Hurst To One-Year, $3.2M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns are re-signing DT Maurice Hurst to a one-year deal worth $3.2 million.

Hurst, 28, was a former fifth-round pick by the Raiders in the 2018 NFL Draft out of Michigan. He was entering the final year of a $3.983 million rookie deal and set to earn a base salary of $2,183,000 next season when the Raiders waived him.

Hurst quickly caught on with the 49ers on a one-year deal in 2021 but was injured and only appeared in two games. He missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his biceps.

Cleveland signed Hurst to a one-year deal before re-signing him once more in August of 2023.

In 2023, Hurst appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 22 tackles, one and half sacks, one interception, one fumble recovery, and three pass deflections.