Browns Re-Signing LB Anthony Walker

According to Kimberly Martin, the Browns are finalizing a deal to bring back veteran LB Anthony Walker.

Adam Schefter adds the deal is for one year and $5 million.

Walker signed a one-year deal with the Browns last offseason and was a solid starter for them in 2021.

Walker, 26, is a former fifth-round pick of the Colts back in 2017. He signed a four-year, $2.7 million contract with Indianapolis and finished out the agreement in 2020.

Walker was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he agreed to a one-year, $3.5 million deal with the Browns last March.

In 2021, Walker appeared in 13 games for the Browns and recorded 113 total tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack and two pass deflections. Pro Football Focus has him rated as the No. 17 linebacker out of 87 qualifying players.