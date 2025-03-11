Browns Re-Signing LB Devin Bush

The Cleveland Browns have re-signed LB Devin Bush on Tuesday, according to Mary Kay Cabot.
Adam Schefter confirms the news and adds that Bush receives a one-year, $3.25 million contract.
Bush, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019 out of Michigan. Pittsburgh traded up to get him and parted with first, second and third-round picks to do so.
Bush played out the fourth year of his four-year, $18,871,758 rookie contract that includes $11,744,916 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.
He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Seahawks before joining the Browns last year on another one-year contract.
In 2024, Bush appeared in 16 games for the Browns making 10 starts and recorded 76 tackles, a sack and three pass defenses.
We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.
