Browns Re-Signing LB Devin Bush

The Cleveland Browns have re-signed LB Devin Bush on Tuesday, according to Mary Kay Cabot.

Adam Schefter confirms the news and adds that Bush receives a one-year, $3.25 million contract.

Bush, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Steelers back in 2019 out of Michigan. Pittsburgh traded up to get him and parted with first, second and third-round picks to do so.

Bush played out the fourth year of his four-year, $18,871,758 rookie contract that includes $11,744,916 signing bonus. The Steelers declined his fifth-year option, making him an unrestricted free agent in 2023.

He signed a one-year, $4 million deal with the Seahawks before joining the Browns last year on another one-year contract.

In 2024, Bush appeared in 16 games for the Browns making 10 starts and recorded 76 tackles, a sack and three pass defenses.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.