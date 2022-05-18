Browns Signing CB Parnell Motley

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that they have signed CB Parnell Motley.

Motley, 24, wound up going undrafted out of Oklahoma before he signed a three-year, $2.28 million contract with the Buccaneers.

However, Tampa Bay opted to waive Motley and he was later claimed by the 49ers. After being waived he was re-signed to San Francisco’s practice squad. He then caught on with the Broncos for the remainder of the season.

Motley was then signed by the Lions for the 2021 season and was promoted to Detroit’s active roster for one game.

In 2021, Motley played in one game for the Lions and recorded no statistics.