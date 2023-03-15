Browns Signing DB Juan Thornhill To Three-Year $21 Million Deal

The Cleveland Browns are signing DB Juan Thornhill to a three-year, $21 million deal, according to Tom Pelissero.

Pelissero adds that the deal includes $14 million fully guaranteed.

Thornhill, 27, was taken with the No. 63 overall pick in the second round by the Chiefs out of Virginia in 2018. He played out the final year of a four-year, $4,615,266 rookie contract that included a $1,376,556 signing bonus.

In 2022, Thornhill appeared in 16 games for the Chiefs. He tallied 71 total tackles, including four tackles for loss, one sack, three interceptions and nine passes defended.

