Browns Signing DE Takk McKinley To One-Year Deal

According to Jonathan Jones, the Browns are signing DE Takkarist McKinley to a one-year deal that can be worth more than $4 million.

Cleveland needed to add a pass rusher this offseason and it looks like they’re taking a gamble on McKinley.

McKinley, 25, is a former first-round pick by the Falcons out of UCLA in the 2017 NFL Draft. He was entering the final year of his four-year, $10.2 million rookie contract and was set to make a base salary of $1.85 million for the 2020 season when the Falcons waived him.

The Bengals claimed McKinley off of waivers from the Falcons but he failed a physical and was once again waived and later claimed by the 49ers before once again being waived with a failed physical designation. The Raiders finally claimed McKinley off waivers.

McKinley the season on the injured reserve list due to a shoulder injury. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 after the Falcons declined his fifth-year option last offseason.

In 2020, McKinley appeared in four games for the Falcons and recorded eight total tackles, one sack and one pass defense.