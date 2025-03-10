Browns Signing OT Cornelius Lucas

Aaron Wilson reports that the Browns have agreed to terms with OT Cornelius Lucas on a two-year contract worth up to $10 million.

Lucas, 33, signed on with the Lions as an undrafted free agent out of Kansas State back in 2014. He managed to make the 53-man roster in each of his first three years in the NFL and finished playing out his three-year, $1,550,000 contract with the Lions.

Lucas returned to the Lions on a restricted deal for the 2017 season, but was among the team’s final roster cuts. The Rams signed him to a contract a few weeks into the regular season and brought him back on a new deal in 2018.

Unfortunately, Lucas wound up being among the Rams’ final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and he was on and off of the Saints’ roster before eventually joining the Bears in 2019. Washington signed him to a two-year deal the following offseason.

Lucas signed another two-year deal in 2022 with the Commanders.

In 2024, Lucas appeared in 14 games for the Commanders and made seven starts.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2025 Free Agents list.