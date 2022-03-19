Browns Signing QB Jacoby Brissett To One-Year Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Browns are signing QB Jacoby Brissett to a one-year contract to backup QB Deshaun Watson, just after trading QB Case Keenum to the Bills for a seventh-round pick.

Brissett, 29, is a former third-round pick of the Patriots back in 2016. The Patriots traded Brisset to the Colts coming out of the preseason in 2017 in return for WR Phillip Dorsett.

Brissett was in the final year of his four-year, $3.411 million contract when he agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million that included $20 million guaranteed at signing with the Colts back in 2019.

In 2021, Brissett appeared in 11 games for the Dolphins and completed 62.7 percent of his passes for 1,283 yards to go with five touchdowns and four interceptions.