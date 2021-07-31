Browns Signing RB Nick Chubb To Three-Year, $36.6M Extension

Josina Anderson first reported that the Browns and RB Nick Chubb were closing talks on a contract extension.

According to Mike Jones, the Browns and Chubb have reached an agreement on a four-year extension.

Ian Rapoport reports that Chubb receives a three-year, $36.6 million extension with $20 million fully guaranteed and $30 million in total guarantees.

Chubb was clearly a priority for the Browns, as he would have been one of the best available players next year had they allowed him to reach the open market.

The Browns still have some notable players to address including QB Baker Mayfield and CB Denzel Ward.

Chubb, 25, was drafted by the Browns in the second round out of Georgia in 2018. He’s entering the fourth year of a four-year, $7,383,094 contract that included a $3,449,524 signing bonus.

In 2020, Chubb appeared in 12 games for the Browns and rushed 190 times for 1,067 yards and 12 touchdowns. He’s also added 16 receptions for 150 yards.

