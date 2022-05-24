Browns Signing TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Waiving TE Nick Guggemos

The Cleveland Browns announced on Tuesday that they are signing TE Nakia Griffin-Stewart and waiving TE Nick Guggemos.

Guggemos, 26, wound up going undrafted out of the University of St. Thomas-Minnesota in 2021 before catching on with the Seahawks. He is the son of former Vikings DB Neal Guggemos.

After being waived by the Seahawks, Guggemos had a brief stint with Washington before being waived once again.

Guggemos played wide receiver at the University of St. Thomas-Minnesota but hadn’t played football since due to an injury in 2018. In 2018, Guggemos only recorded one catch for 8 yards for St. Thomas.

Guggemos is yet to appear in an NFL game or record any statistics.