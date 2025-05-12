Browns Signing UDFA WR Kisean Johnson

Fox Sports’ Jordan Schultz reports the Browns are signing UDFA WR Kisean Johnson to a contract following a tryout at rookie minicamp.

Johnson was a no-star recruit in the 2020 recruiting class out of Birmingham, Alabama. He enrolled at Alabama State and transferred to Western Kentucky for the 2024 season.

In his one season at Western Kentucky, Johnson appeared in 14 games and recorded 75 receptions for 925 yards and seven touchdowns.