Browns Still Optimistic About Re-Signing Jadeveon Clowney

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Browns remain optimistic about their chances of re-signing DE Jadeveon Clowney and keeping him in Cleveland for the 2022 season.

However, Fowler says there’s still no deal between the two sides. Clowney has historically taken his time, often waiting until late in the offseason to commit to a team.

Clowney was one of two key veterans the Browns were looking to re-sign this offseason, and although WR Jarvis Landry ended up signing with the Saints after the Browns drafted a couple of receivers, Clowney remains unsigned.

The Browns did draft DE Alex Wright in the third round this year but Clowney would still be an impact starter on the other side of DE Myles Garrett, which is why the Browns are eager to bring him back.

Jordan Schultz reported that the Browns offered Clowney a two-year deal worth $24 million.

Clowney, 28, is a former No. 1 overall pick of the Texans back in 2014. He was in the final year of his four-year, $22.272 million contract when the Texans picked up his fifth-year option which paid him $12.306 million for the 2018 season.

Houston franchised Clowney last year before trading him to the Seahawks at the start of the regular season. It took until September for him to a sign one-year deal worth up to $15 million with the Titans.

The Browns signed Clowney to a one-year deal last year.

In 2021, Clowney has appeared in 12 games for the Browns and recorded 29 tackles, five sacks and two pass deflections.

