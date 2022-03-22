Buccaneers Nearing Extension For DE William Gholston

According to Jeremy Fowler, the Buccaneers are close to finalizing an extension for DE William Gholston.

Gholston, 30, is a former fourth-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2013. He played out his four-year, $2,560,544 contract before agreeing to a five-year, $27 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2017.

He made a base salary of $5,500,000 in the final year of his deal and is testing the market as an unrestricted free agent.

In 2021, Gholston appeared in all 17 games and recorded 36 tackles, seven tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.