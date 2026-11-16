The Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced they have signed QB Easton Stick from the practice squad to the active roster.

The Buccaneers released WR David Sills V in a corresponding move, but re-signed him to the practice squad. Tampa Bay also signed QB Cooper Rush to the practice squad, and released CB Brandon Johnson from the practice squad.

Stick, 31, was a fifth-round pick by the Chargers out of North Dakota State back in 2019. He signed a four-year, $2,797,564 contract with the Chargers, including a $277,564 signing bonus.

Stick was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in 2023 when he returned to the Chargers. He signed another one-year deal for the 2024 season before joining the Falcons this offseason.

Atlanta cut him coming out of the preseason and re-signed him to the practice squad. He then signed a one-year deal with the Colts for the 2026 season in June but was let go after camp.

From there, Stick signed with the Buccaneers’ practice squad and was elevated three times.

In 2023, Stick appeared in five games for the Chargers and threw for 1,129 yards while completing 63.8 percent of his passes to go along with three touchdowns and an interception.