According to Mike Garafolo, Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield is in danger of missing Week 11’s game against the Lions with a lower-body injury.

Garafolo says Mayfield got banged up in his foot and ankle area last week against the Bears and he’s been in a walking boot during Tampa Bay’s bye.

He’s notoriously tough and willing to play through injuries but there is some doubt in Tampa Bay about whether he’ll be out this week.

Mayfield missed three games with a thumb injury earlier this season.

Mayfield, 31, was drafted by the Browns with the No. 1 overall pick out of Oklahoma in 2018. He played out the fourth year of a four-year, $32.68 million rookie deal that included a $21.85 million signing bonus.

The Browns exercised Mayfield’s fifth-year option, which would have cost Cleveland $18.858 million fully guaranteed in 2022. However, Cleveland traded Mayfield to the Panthers in exchange for a conditional 2024 fourth-round draft pick.

Cleveland agreed to cover $10.5 million of Mayfield’s salary, with the Panthers paying out the rest. However, Carolina cut Mayfield during the season, and he was claimed off waivers by the Rams, finishing out his contract in Los Angeles.

Mayfield signed a one-year deal with Tampa Bay worth up to $8.5 million for the 2023 season before signing a three-year, $100 million contract with the Buccaneers in 2024.

Tampa Bay added $30 million in guarantees to Mayfield’s contract for the 2026 season, then later signed him to a three-year, $165 million extension right before the start of the season.

In 2026, Mayfield has appeared in six games and completed 60.6 percent of his passes for 922 yards, three touchdowns and four interceptions.

We’ll have more on Mayfield as the news is available.