Buccaneers Re-Signing DL Pat O’Connor

Jordan Schultz reports that the Buccaneers are re-signing DL Pat O’Connor to an undisclosed contract on Saturday.

O’Connor, 29, is a former seventh-round pick of the Lions back in 2017. He was waived coming out of the preseason and was on and off of the Lions’ practice squad before joining the Buccaneers during the 2017 season.

O’Connor bounced on and off the Buccaneers’ roster and practice squad for the next few seasons before landing on the roster for good near the start of the 2019 season. He was re-signed as an exclusive rights free agent in 2021 and returned to the team again lats year on a one-year deal.

In 2021, O’Connor played in 13 games for the Buccaneers and recorded four total tackles and half a sack.

In 2022, O’Conner appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and recorded six tackles and no sacks.