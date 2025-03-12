Buccaneers Re-Signing ERFA DL C.J. Brewer

Per Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are re-signing exclusive rights free agent DL C.J. Brewer to a one-year minimum contract.

Brewer, 27, originally signed on with the Bills as an undrafted free agent out of Coastal Carolina following the 2022 NFL Draft.

He was among Buffalo’s final roster cuts coming out of the preseason and signed onto their practice squad.

Brewer bounced on and off the Bills’ practice squad before getting cut loose and playing for the XFL’s Houston Roughnecks in the 2023 spring season.

He then joined Tampa Bay on a one-year contract ahead of the 2024 NFL season.

In 2024, Brewer appeared in 12 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 12 total tackles and two sacks.