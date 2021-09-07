Buccaneers Re-Signing K Jose Borregales To Practice Squad

Greg Auman reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing K Jose Borregales to their practice squad on Tuesday after he passed through waivers unclaimed.

Borregales, 23, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in May. He was waived earlier in the week to make room for DT Ndamukong Suh coming off the COVID-19 list.

In his college career, Borregales made 70 of 88 field goals (79.5 percent) and 168 of 171 extra points (98.2 percent).