Buccaneers Re-Signing K Jose Borregales To Practice Squad

Greg Auman reports the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing K Jose Borregales to their practice squad on Tuesday after he passed through waivers unclaimed.
The Buccaneers practice squad now includes:
- WR Cyril Grayson
- QB Ryan Griffin
- T Jonathan Hubbard
- WR Travis Jonsen
- TE Codey McElroy
- DB Herb Miller
- DE Benning Potoa’e
- DT Kobe Smith
- T Brandon Walton
- TE Deon Yelder
- S Andrew Adams
- WR Jaydon Mickens
- S Troy Warner
- OLB Ladarius Hamilton
- RB Darwin Thompson
- K Jose Borregales
Borregales, 23, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of the University of Miami in May. He was waived earlier in the week to make room for DT Ndamukong Suh coming off the COVID-19 list.
In his college career, Borregales made 70 of 88 field goals (79.5 percent) and 168 of 171 extra points (98.2 percent).
