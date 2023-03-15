Buccaneers Re-Signing LB Lavonte David To One-Year, $7M Deal

According to Josina Anderson, the Buccaneers are re-signing LB Lavonte David to a one-year deal.

Tom Pelissero reports the contract is worth $7 million guaranteed.

Tampa Bay is the only franchise David has ever played for and it looks like that will remain the case for another year.

David told Pewter Report last month that he would like to finish out the remainder of his career in Tampa Bay.

“For sure. I’d love to retire as a Buccaneer,” David said. “Getting to play in the same building my whole career like guys like Ronde Barber and Derrick Brooks, that’d be amazing. Just to walk the same hallways they walked their whole career. Especially Derrick Brooks, you all know how I feel about Derrick. Every time he comes around, my eyes light up. So, he’s definitely a guy who I kind of want to model after, just be a guy who played with Tampa their whole career and was just a staple for what they do.”

David, 33, is a former second-round pick of the Buccaneers back in 2012. He played out the final year of his six-year, $51.11 million contract that included $25.56 million guaranteed and made a base salary of $10.75 million for the 2020 season.

David is in line to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason as he’s coming off the second year of a two-year, $25 million extension he signed with the team back in 2021.

In 2022, David appeared in all 17 games and recorded 123 total tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and five pass defenses.

