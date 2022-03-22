Buccaneers Re-Signing RB Leonard Fournette To Three-Year, $21M Deal

According to Ian Rapoport, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are re-signing RB Leonard Fournette to a three-year deal.

The deal has a base value of $21 million and can be worth up to $24 million with incentives, per Rapoport.

Fournette had to wait until the second week of free agency and even took a visit to the Patriots on Monday. But he cashes in on a strong deal that keeps the Bucs’ best running back in the fold.

Fournette, 26, is a former first-round pick of the Jaguars back in 2017. The Jaguars declined Fournette’s fifth-year option and later waived him at the start of the 2020 season.

Fournette was entering the final year of his four-year, $27.15 million contract and set to make a base salary of $4.16 million for the 2020 season at the time of his release. The Buccaneers signed him to a one-year contract worth up to $3.5 million soon after and brought him back on another one-year deal worth up to $4 million last March.

In 2021, Fournette appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and rushed for 812 yards on 180 carries (4.5 YPC) to go along with 69 receptions for 454 yards receiving and 10 total touchdowns.

We had him listed in our Top 100 Available 2022 NFL Free Agents list.