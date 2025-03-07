Buccaneers Re-Signing S Kaevon Merriweather

Per Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are re-signing S Kaevon Merriweather to a one-year deal.

Merriweather was set to be an exclusive-rights free agent but will instead return to Tampa Bay for another year instead of hitting the market. Auman adds he will get $1.03 million for 2025.

Merriweather, 25, signed with the Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent out of Iowa in 2023. He was let go in November this year and shortly after signed with the Lions’ practice squad. Tampa Bay signed him to their 53-man roster off Detroit’s practice squad in December 2024.

In 2024, Merriweather appeared in 14 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 17 total tackles, one sack one pass defended and one fumble recovery.