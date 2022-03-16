Buccaneers Re-Signing WR Breshad Perriman

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers are re-signing WR Breshad Perriman to a one-year deal.

The veteran has had some big performances when asked to step up as depth for Tampa Bay the past couple of seasons, and it looks like he’ll be back in a similar capacity.

Perriman, 28, is a former first-round pick out of Central Florida by the Ravens in the 2015 NFL Draft. He spent over three seasons in Baltimore before he was cut loose.

Washington signed Perriman to a contract during the season, but elected to waive him soon after. From there, the Browns signed him to a contract and later agreed to a one-year, $4 million contract with Cleveland before asking the team to let him out of the agreement so he could sign with the Buccaneers.

The Jets signed Perriman to a one-year deal worth up to $8 million for the 2020 season and he later joined the Lions last March on a one-year contract worth $3 million. He did not make the final roster coming out of camp and later signed on with the Bears.

Chicago waived him during the season and he later signed on to the Buccaneers’ practice squad before being added to the active roster.

In 2021, Perriman appeared in six games for the Buccaneers and caught 11 passes on 18 targets for 167 yards receiving and one touchdown.