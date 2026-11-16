The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing QB Cooper Rush, his agency announced.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport adds Tampa Bay is signing Rush to the practice squad, as QB Baker Mayfield is dealing with a foot injury.

Rush, 32, went undrafted out of Central Michigan back in 2017. He later signed a three-year, $1.66 million contract with the Cowboys and managed to make the 53-man roster all three seasons.

Rush signed his $2.1 million restricted free agent offer after being tendered by the Cowboys in 2020. He was later waived and claimed by the Giants, but returned to the Cowboys not long after.

He bounced on and off the roster for a couple of seasons before signing a two-year extension with the team in 2023. He then signed a two-year deal with Baltimore ahead of the 2025 season.

However, the Ravens released him this past offseason and he caught on with the Falcons in July before being let go in October.

In 2026, Rush has appeared in two game for the Falcons and completed 56.4 percent of his passes for 229 yards, one touchdown, and four interceptions.