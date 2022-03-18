Buccaneers Signing DB Logan Ryan

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are signing veteran DB Logan Ryan to a contract on Friday, according to Ian Rapoport.

It’s worth mentioning that signing him to a contract won’t impact a team’s 2023 compensatory picks, given that he was released this offseason.

Ryan, 31, is a former third-round pick out of Rutgers by the Patriots back in 2013. He has played out his four-year, $2,773,252 contract with the Patriots before agreeing to a three-year, $30 million contract with the Titans in 2017.

Ryan played out this contract before signing a one-year, $7.5 million contract with the Giants last August. He was in line to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021 when he signed a three-year, $31 million extension. He was set to make a base salary of $9,250,000 next season.

In 2021, Logan appeared in 15 games and recorded 117 tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and eight pass defenses.

