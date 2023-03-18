Buccaneers Signing DT Greg Gaines

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Buccaneers are signing former Rams DT Greg Gaines to a contract on Saturday.

Gaines, 26, is a former fourth-round pick of the Rams back in 2019. He played out the final year of his four-year rookie contract with Los Angeles.

Gaines was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time this offseason.

In 2022, Gaines appeared in 16 games for the Buccaneers and recorded 36 tackles and four sacks.

We had him included in our Top 100 Available 2023 NFL Free Agents list.