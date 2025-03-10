Buccaneers Signing OL Ben Bredeson To Three-Year Deal

Per Sarah Walsh, the Buccaneers are signing OL Ben Bredeson to a three-year deal.
NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo adds the deal is worth $22 million.
Bredeson, 27, was drafted by the Ravens in the fourth round out of Michigan in 2020. He signed a four-year, $3.8 million rookie contract that runs through the 2023 season.
The Ravens traded Bredeson to the Giants in 2021 as part of a pick swap. Bredeson was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent last offseason when he signed a one-year, $3.5 million contract with Tampa Bay.
In 2024, Bredeson appeared in all 17 games for the Buccaneers and made 17 starts for them at guard.
