Buccaneers Signing P Nolan Cooney, Waiving QB Zack Annexstad

Per Rick Stroud, the Buccaneers are signing punter Nolan Cooney and are waiving QB Zack Annexstad from the non-football injury list to make room.

Cooney, 27, went undrafted out of Syracuse back in 2020 before catching on with the Saints. He was waived by New Orleans during roster cuts and was a free agent for the entire 2021 season.

He then signed a futures deal with the Cardinals before being released and joining the Colts. After that, he had a second stint with Arizona where he saw his first NFL action.

In 2023, Cooney appeared in four games for the Cardinals, punting 13 times for 592 yards with one touchback and two punts inside the 20-yard line.