Buccaneers Signing RB Chase Edmonds To One-Year Deal

According to Adam Schefter, the Buccaneers are signing RB Chase Edmonds to a one-year deal.

The deal is for the veteran minimum, per Rick Stroud, so this doesn’t necessarily preclude the team from making any more additions this offseason.

He’ll provide some depth for Tampa Bay and could settle into a role as a third-down back.

Edmonds, 26, was drafted by the Cardinals in the fourth round out of Fordham in 2018. He finished the final year of a four-year, $2.9 million rookie contract and had a base salary of $920,000 in 2021.

Edmonds was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent in 2022 when he signed a two-year, $12.6 million deal with the Dolphins.

The Dolphins then traded Edmonds along with a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 fourth-round pick to the Broncos in exchange for OLB Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round pick. He was released this offseason.

In 2022, Edmonds appeared in eight games for the Dolphins and five for the Broncos, rushing 68 times for 245 yards and two touchdowns. He has also caught 24 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown.