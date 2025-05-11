Buccaneers Signing UDFA LB Nick Jackson

According to Greg Auman, the Buccaneers are signing undrafted free agent LB Nick Jackson following a successful tryout at their rookie minicamp.

Jackson, 24, began his college career at Virginia in 2019 before transferring to Iowa in 2023.

He was named Second Team All-ACC in 2022 and Third-Team All-Big Ten in 2023.

In six college seasons, Jackson appeared in 73 games and recorded 555 tackles to go along with 17 sacks, one interception, 19 pass deflections, three forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.