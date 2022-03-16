Buccaneers Signing WR Chris Godwin To Three-Year, $60M Deal

Adam Schefter reports that the Buccaneers franchise WR Chris Godwin have reached an agreement on a three-year, $60 million deal that includes $40 million fully guaranteed at signing.

The Buccaneers just recently franchised Godwin for the second straight season. Had Godwin played on the tag, it would have cost Tampa Bay $19.1 million fully guaranteed for the 2022 season.

The numbers of this contract are similar to the Mike Williams new deal with the Chargers.

Godwin, 25, is a former third-round pick by the Buccaneers in the 2017 NFL Draft out of Penn State. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.2 million rookie contract and was in line to be an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when Tampa Bay used the franchise tag on him.

In 2021, Godwin appeared in 13 games for the Bucs. He recorded 92 receptions for 1,054 yards and five touchdowns. Godwin also picked up 21 yards rushing on four carries and a touchdown.