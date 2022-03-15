Buccaneers Signing WR Russell Gage To Three-Year, $30M Deal

Ian Rapoport reports that the Buccaneers are expected to sign former Falcons WR Russell Gage.

Jeremy Fowler reports that the deal is a three-year, $30 million contract that includes $20 million guaranteed.

Gage, 26, was a sixth-round pick by the Falcons out of LSU back in 2018. He made the 53-man roster as a rookie and just finished out his four-year rookie deal.

He has been testing the open market for the first time in his career and is opting to join the Buccaneers over returning to Atlanta.

In 2021, Gage appeared in 14 games for the Falcons and caught 66 passes for 770 yards and four touchdowns.

We will have more news on Gage as it becomes available.