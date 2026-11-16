The Tampa Bay Buccaneers hosted free agent QB Carter Bradley and TE Evan Svoboda for tryouts on Monday.

Bradley, 26, wound up going undrafted out of South Alabama. He later signed a rookie contract with the Raiders, but was waived coming out of the preseason.

Las Vegas later signed him to their practice squad and eventually the active roster but waived him during camp. From there, he joined the Jaguars and returned to Jacksonville on a futures contract this past January.

The Jaguars waived Brandley coming out of the preseason.

For his college career, Bradley appeared in 46 games and completed 62.9 percent of his passes for 8,372 yards, 61 touchdowns and 27 interceptions.