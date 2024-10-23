Cardinals Activating OT Christian Jones From IR, Signing QB Anthony Brown To PS

According to Darren Urban, the Cardinals are activating OT Christian Jones from injured reserve to the main roster.

The team is also signing QB Anthony Brown to their practice squad, per Howard Balzer.

Jones, 24, is a former fifth-round pick by the Cardinals in the 2024 NFL Draft out of Texas. He’s in the first year of a four-year, $4.3 million rookie contract.

During his college career at Texas, Jones appeared in 61 games for the Longhorns.

He has yet to appear in his first NFL game.