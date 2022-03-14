Cardinals Signing RB James Conner To Three-Year, $21M Deal

Jordan Schultz is reporting that the Cardinals and RB James Conner are closing in a contract extension for him to remain in Arizona.

According to Adam Schefter, the Cardinals are signing Conner to a three-year, $21 million contract that can increase to $25.5 million with incentives. The deal also includes $13.5M fully guaranteed.

Conner, 25, is a former third-round pick of the Steelers back in 2017. He played out the final year of his four-year, $3.09 million contract that included a $706,288 signing bonus and made a base salary of $745,000 for the 2020 season.

The Cardinals signed Conner to a one-year contract last year.

In 2021, Conner appeared in 15 games and rushed for 752 yards on 202 carries (3.7 YPC) to go along with 37 receptions for 375 yards receiving and 18 total touchdowns.

