The Arizona Cardinals announced eight roster moves on Tuesday, including placing S Andrew Wingard on injured reserve.

A number of roster moves today by the #AZCardinals, including IR for S Dewey Wingard and OLB Jordan Burch.

Promote S Wydett Williams, DL Jared Harrison-Hunte to 53-man roster

Cut OL Albert Reese — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 17, 2026

They also placed OLB Jordan Burch on IR, promoted S Wydett Williams and DL Jared Harrison-Hunte and waived OT Albert Reese.

Per the NFL transaction wire, they also signed WR Ronnie Bell, re-signed S Jerrick Reed and released WR James Proche, all to the practice squad.

Wingard, 29, wound up going undrafted out of Wyoming back in 2019. He later signed a rookie contract with the Jaguars and finished out the agreement in 2021.

The Jaguars re-signed him as a restricted free agent for the 2022 season before signing him to a three-year extension in 2023.

After playing out that deal, he signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2026.

In 2026, Wingard has appeared in seven games for the Cardinals and recorded 53 total tackles, three tackles for loss, one forced fumble, one interception and two pass deflections.