The Cardinals announced on Monday that OLB Jordan Burch will miss the remainder of the season after hurting his MCL.

LaFleur: S Dewey Wingard hurt his wrist and will be out “for an extended period of time.” LB Jordan Burch hurt his MCL and is out for the season. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) November 16, 2026

Look for the team to put Burch on injured reserve shortly to create space on the roster for a replacement.

Burch, 25, started his college career at South Carolina before transferring to Oregon for his final two seasons. He was named third-team All-Big 10 in 2024.

The Cardinals selected Burch with the No. 78 overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He’s in the second year of a four-year, $6,489,476 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $1,359,620.

In 2026, Burch appeared in 10 games for the Cardinals and recorded 19 total tackles, two tackles for loss and one sack.