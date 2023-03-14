Cardinals Re-Signing G Will Hernandez

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Cardinals are re-signing veteran G Will Hernandez to an undisclosed contract.
Hernandez, 27, is a former second-round pick of the Giants back in 2018. He played out the final year of his four-year, $7.45 million contract with the Giants.
Hernandez was testing the open market as an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his NFL career when he signed a one-year deal with the Cardinals in 2022.
In 2022, Hernandez has appeared in nine games for the Cardinals, starting all of them at guard.
