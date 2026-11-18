The Arizona Cardinals have signed WR Bub Means to the practice squad, per the NFL transaction wire.

In a corresponding move, they released WR James Proche and also signed S Jerrick Reed.

Arizona’s practice squad now includes:

OL Demontrey Jacobs LB Cameron Robertson III DL Damonic Williams OL Valentin Senn (International) DB Art Green TE Kenny Yeboah (Injured) RB Jerome Ford WR Shedrick Jackson LB Riley Wilson LB Bradyn Swinson TE Shawn Bowman T Austin Deculus WR Zay Jones WR Phillip Dorsett G Jamaree Salyer WR Ronnie Bell S Jerrick Reed WR Bub Means

Means, 25, started his career at Tennessee before transferring to Louisiana Tech and then eventually to Pittsburgh. The Saints selected him with the No. 170 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

He was entering the third year of a four-year, $4,093,720 rookie contract that included a signing bonus of $254,276 but was let go shortly after roster cutdowns. Means has had stints with the Browns and Chiefs’ practice squad.

In 2024, Means appeared in seven games for the Saints and caught nine passes on 15 targets for 118 yards and a touchdown.