Cardinals Signing CB Cortez Davis, Releasing CB Nate Brooks

According to Aaron Wilson, the Cardinals are signing CB Cortez Davis to the roster.

In a corresponding move, the team is also releasing CB Nate Brooks.

Davis, an undrafted rookie out of Hawaii, had a workout with the team on Monday that evidently went well. Arizona has been looking for help at cornerback early in camp.

Brooks, 25, wound up going undrafted out of North Texas back in 2019. He later signed a three-year, $1.755 million contract with the Cardinals.

However, Arizona waived him at the start of the regular season and he later signed on to the Patriots’ practice squad. The Dolphins added him to their active roster late in the season but waived him with an injury designation coming out of camp in 2020.

Brooks had a short stint with the Ravens on the practice squad later in the season. He signed on with the Buccaneers in May but was cut during camp. He landed with the Titans and bounced on and off their practice squad for most of the 2021 season. The Cardinals signed him to their practice squad and initially brought him back on a futures deal for 2022.

In 2019, Brooks appeared in three games for the Dolphins and recorded 11 tackles and two passes defended.