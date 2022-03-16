Cardinals Signing CB Jeff Gladney To Two-Year Deal

According to Jordan Schultz, the Cardinals are signing former Vikings CB Jeff Gladney to a contract on Wednesday.

Josina Anderson add it’s a two-year deal for Gladney.

Arizona brought him in for a visit yesterday and was impressed enough to quickly get a deal done.

This comes after Gladney was recently acquitted of a third-degree domestic violence felony indictment.

Gladney, 25, is a former first-round pick of the Vikings back in 2020. He signed a four-year, $10,991,030 rookie contract that included a $5,553,476 signing bonus but was cut loose in August of last year.

In 2020, Gladney appeared in all 16 games for the Vikings and recorded 81 tackles, no interceptions, a forced fumble, and three passes defended.