Cardinals Signing CB Quinton Dunbar To Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals are signing veteran CB Quinton Dunbar to a contract on Tuesday, according to Ian Rapoport.

Doug Kyed mentions that Dunbar is specifically being signed to the Cardinals’ practice squad.

Arizona could use some additional depth in the secondary and Dunbar was one of the more experienced options available.

Dunbar recently worked out for the Cardinals.

Dunbar, 29, originally signed on with Washington as an undrafted free agent out of Florida back in 2015. He was waived at the start of the 2015 season and was later added to the practice squad before being promoted a few weeks later.

Washingon re-signed Dunbar to a three-year, $10.5 million extension through the 2020 season in January of 2018. They later traded him to the Seahawks for a fifth-round pick in 2020.

Dunbar signed a one-year contract with the Lions this past April but was cut during training camp.

In 2020, Dunbar appeared in six games and recorded 30 total tackles, one interception and five pass defenses. Pro Football Focus had him rated as the No. 110 overall cornerback out of 121 qualifying players.

