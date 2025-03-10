Cardinals Signing LB Akeem Davis-Gaither To Two-Year, $11 Million Deal

The Cardinals are signing LB Akeem Davis-Gaither to a two-year deal worth up to $11 million, according to Ian Rapoport.

Davis-Gaither, 27, was selected in the fourth round of the 2020 draft by the Bengals out of Appalachian State. He finished the final year of a four-year, $4.1 million rookie contract and was scheduled to become a free-agent before signing a one-year extension with the Bengals last offseason.

In 2024, Davis-Gaither appeared in all 17 games for the Bengals and recorded 82 total tackles, four tackles for loss, a forced fumble, a recovery, four passes defended and an interception.